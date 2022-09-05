How much does President Biden dislike America? Let us count the ways.

Last week, our phony uniter-in-chief called about half of the country — Republicans and all red-hatted supporters of Donald Trump — semi-fascists.

0
1
0
0
0

(1) comment

HavasuGuy
Havasu Guy

Shouldn’t you give equal credit to the orange loser calling the democrats fascists? You might recall that the democrats didn’t turn into snowflakes whining about it. Why does it touch so many republican nerves???

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.