Thursday marked the 50th anniversary of Title IX, a then-little-noted provision in the Education Amendments Act that reads: “No person in the United States shall, on the basis of sex, be excluded from participation in, be denied the benefits of, or be subjected to discrimination under any education program or activity receiving federal financial assistance.”
On the face of it that is pretty pedestrian language, without even a mention of women’s or girls’ sports. But the interpretation sparked a revolution in participation that has benefited generations of athletes and American society in general.
Even more meaningful are the many whose lives have been made incalculably better by being able to compete in team and individual sports. There are now 3 million additional sports opportunities for girls than before Title IX. Today, women make up 44% of all NCAA athletes, compared to 15% before Title IX, according to the Women’s Sports Foundation. While these figures reflect extraordinary progress, there’s more to do, according to WSF. The significant post-Title IX gains don’t mirror another revolution: There are now more female than male students on college campuses. This is another striking reversal from 1972, when Title IX first came into effect.
“There’s been tremendous progress made over the last 50 years for girls and women in sport,” Karen Issokson-Silver, the WSF’s vice president of research and education, told an editorial writer. “We see the significant jump in the number of girls and women who are participating in sport when you compare that to the years pre-Title IX, and so that is really exciting. And it makes us very optimistic about the future of girls and women in sport.”
And yet, Issokson-Silver added, there are still equity gaps overall, particularly for girls and women of color, girls and women with disabilities, and girls and women in the LGBTQ community. “So, there is a lot more work to be done to accelerate the pace of change that we’ve seen so that over the next five, 10, next 50 years so we find ourselves in a place where we’ve achieved equity.”
Title IX is just one example of what good government can do. It’s notable now because of the 50th anniversary but not noticed as much daily because it’s become such an accepted and expected part of everyday American life. But the change is profound, because sports can be, too.
— Minneapolis Star-Tribune
