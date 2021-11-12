China’s reported test of a nuclear-capable hypersonic weapon has raised alarm about the vulnerability of the U.S. to missile attacks by nuclear-armed adversaries. The U.S. should be vigilant about emerging threats, but pouring more money into unproven missile-defense technologies isn’t the answer.
Since the early 2000s, America’s missile-defense program has been geared to defend both the U.S. homeland and some overseas military assets from limited missile strikes. That has meant building defenses strong enough to stop an attack of the kind North Korea might contemplate, but not so large that they’d be both unaffordable and destabilizing. By making Russia and China less certain of the effectiveness of their respective arsenals, an expansive missile defense system could cause the U.S.’s competitors to pursue more nuclear weapons — potentially setting off an arms race that would drain U.S. resources and make the world more dangerous.
The government has spent at least $200 billion on missile defense over the last three decades. It’s unclear whether this has made the country any safer. Of 19 tests of ground-based mid-course interceptors conducted since 2001, only 11 have worked. The system has been used twice in simulated attacks by an ICBM, most recently in 2019. The Pentagon declared both tests successful, but neither was conducted under warlike conditions and the dummy ICBMs were less advanced than North Korea’s weapons. A Government Accountability Office report last year found that over the previous decade, the Pentagon’s Missile Defense Agency has postponed or scrapped 63% of its planned tests, which doesn’t inspire confidence.
When it comes to defending against limited strikes on allies and military assets overseas, the cost-benefit calculation is more favorable. The U.S. should invest in upgrading the sea-based Aegis weapon system, which has historically performed well. It should complete long-delayed plans to build an onshore Aegis installation in Poland, alongside a similar site in Romania, to bolster Europe’s defenses against possible Iranian or Russian aggression. And it should expand technical support to Japan and South Korea to help them develop their own sea-based defenses.
Missile defense has the potential to help the U.S. counter the threat posed by rival militaries, but it’s not a substitute for traditional deterrence and arms control — and it should not be allowed to jeopardize them. Maintaining a credible but limited missile-defense capability, rather than spending crippling sums on ambitious new systems, is the best way to protect U.S. interests and allies.
— Bloomberg
