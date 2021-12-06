Editor: I would like to reiterate that each and every one of the suspects who died in police custody were resisting arrest.
The left wing demanded police reform. Therefore the police were not allowed to utilize any type of upper body control which are very effective. These criminals are just for the police to overact and get paid even if they initiate the violence.
When all this non-sense started a writer to the editor put it very simply; two looters in the store, two bullets. No more looters or destruction of property.
God bless all the cops railroaded into prison try to arrest unruly criminals.
Otis Marlow
Lake Havasu City
[104 words]
(5) comments
Tell that to George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Justine Damond, Dunkin Lemp, and Daniel Shaver. The list goes on and on.
Utter nonsense, but we can expect that from a Republican/Fascist. Not "every one" killed by police was resisting arrest. I ask that otie prove it.
Resisting arrest is not the only viable reason for police to shoot.
[thumbup][thumbup] To defend the life of others is a justifiable shooting also.
It would be easier for you to prove him wrong instead of calling him names. How do you know he is a Republican/Facist?
If you find one case where someone was killed while complying fully with the police, you could win your argument. But then you would be admitting that the other 999 who died were resisting.
