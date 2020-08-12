Editor: I was standing on the sidewalk ready to watch the Veterans Day Parade a few years ago, when a man close to my age walked up—he said, “May I join you, there is not much shade?”
It was hot! I said, “Sure.”
I was standing under a small overhang.
We talked and it turns out he was from Saskatoon and he and his wife drove down every October and spent the winter here in LHC. He exclaimed that it gets really cold in north central Canada.
We talked a bit, but soon the parade started and when the American Flag came by, the Canadian held his hand over his heart just as I did.
I had to ask and I did. “You Yanks are so decent to my wife and I. We love it here and really enjoy two things; shirt-sleeve weather and the LHC hospitality. I put my hand over my heart in a way of saying thanks.”
Thousands come here from other states and countries. They are a boon to our economy. They rent places to stay, buy groceries, go to restaurants, boat on the lake, and just enjoy our mild wintertime in general. And they look at our bridge — take photos of it and of themselves and stroll under it. I sometimes read “Orchids and Onions” in the News-Herald and I can’t believe the awful things people write in that section about our guests — terrible and often ridiculous.
They do not know these visitors and have no right to say nasty things about them. I have worked in Canada at least 10 times — I was treated just like a citizen; in places like Toronto, Montreal, Smiths Falls, High River, Calgary — after all over 70% of our population can trace ancestors to the British Isles and Common Law and common courtesy — so the next time you run across a “snowbird”, say ‘hi” and welcome him or her to Arizona.
Fred Barber
Lake Havasu City
