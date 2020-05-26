Mohave County’s astoundingly high unemployment rate of 18.3% in April should improve as Arizona completes its reopening and the hard-hit hospitality industry regains its footing.
We hope that’s the case. If nothing else, the county’s unemployment rate should be a jarring reminder of the area’s high reliance on visitors and tourism as its economic base.
There’s nothing new in that dependence, nor in the awareness of the fragility of that foundation. Leisure and hospitality businesses are highly susceptible to economic swings. A strong national economy can be very good for the hospitality business in Mohave County. An economic downturn can be very, very bad.
For at least the past quarter century, at least in Lake Havasu City, determined efforts focused on diversifying the economy by either attracting or developing new categories of business.
How successful have they been? Well, one spearheaded by the Partnership for Economic Development produced a $2 million prize as one of the top two economic development plans in the country.
The plan, dubbed Vision 2020, came three years ago. And here we are in the year 2020 with an 18.3% unemployment rate in April due to a heavy reliance on hospitality.
The good news out of this is that most of the reopenings happened in May and some, such as movie theaters, won’t be open for a couple more months.
Meanwhile, many of those industry employees are receiving unemployment checks supplemented with a huge federal unemployment bonus benefit. At a maximum of $840 per week in combined federal and state benefit, it works out to $21 per hour. That’s considerably higher than many hospitality jobs pay.
These are not normal times and certainly not the right time to wish on the things this community coulda-woulda-shoulda done to assure the economic base is well-diversified and insulated against economic dips that heavily affect hospitality and leisure businesses.
On the other hand, 18.3% unemployment is something to remember because it may drive new economic development efforts that are not just determined, smart and creative but also successful.
— Today’s News-Herald
