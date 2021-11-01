The tight employment market is hitting every industry, and government agencies are no exception. It should come as no surprise that there are big differences between the way public and private entities are responding to the crisis. Unlike private businesses, local government agencies are unconstrained by the need to compete for an income, and therefore can more easily raise taxes and increase spending.
Mohave County is addressing what it says are big staffing shortages with a proposal to raise salaries across the board. Supervisors are being asked to raise all hourly salaries in the county by $2 an hour for the next two years. It’s a big ask — about $3.5 million over that same time period. It’s unclear just how many employees the raises would cover. Repeated requests last week by the News-Herald to the county for the number of employees went ignored, but the website ZoomInfo estimates the county has about 340 employees. Basic math would indicate that two dollars an hour over two years would be closer to about 420 employees.
In any case, the county hasn’t made a good case for the raises.
It is clear that it is hard to find good employees right now. Throwing money at the problem might help. It might not. Sometimes jobs are hard to fill because of workplace cultures, inflexible policies or job settings — or any combination of similar intangibles.
The county should identify which positions and which departments are having the hardest time staying filled — and address them first. Start with pay, but also take a deep look at other issues that might be at play.
It would help to know where county salaries stand in relation to other government agencies — a salary study might prove that there are indeed areas where salaries need to be raised. These kinds of surveys are only so valuable, though — it’s easy to make the numbers show what you want them to show.
County staff say the raises wouldn’t affect taxpayers. That’s hard to believe, but we can accept that local agencies probably do feel flush right now thanks to repeated infusions of stimulus funds from the federal government. Our economic future, however, is murky at best — and we question whether such massive pay raises are sustainable in the long term.
One thing is certain: An across-the-board raise driven by nothing more than a gut instinct that pay is to blame for a jobs crisis is a capricious way to run local government. We hope our supervisors have a more surgical approach in mind.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.