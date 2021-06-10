The Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce has been serving local businesses through good times and bad for 50 years, but it experienced its biggest challenge over the last 12 months or so.
The coronavirus pandemic offered a stress test for just about every business, large or small, and the Chamber had to help its members navigate through the uncertain times while also enduring its own uncertainties.
Through its leadership on coronavirus education efforts to its assistance in passing out pandemic-related loans through the Covid-19 Resource Alliance, the Lake Havasu Area Chamber of Commerce ensured Havasu was able to stay open for business -- all while its small staff was working remotely from the safety of their own homes.
That’s the kind of leadership the Havasu community has been able to count on over the years, starting with the Chamber’s 1970 founding. The organization started with 162 charter members who organized during one of Havasu’s largest growth spurts. It didn’t take long for the Chamber to establish itself as one of the most important resources for businesses trying to navigate through the dynamic chaos of the bustling community. That guiding hand stayed strong through recessions and economic booms of the 1980s, ‘90s and 2000s, and Lake Havasu City is much better off for it.
The mission of the chamber today is much the same as it was when it started 50 years ago: Networking, advocacy, education and community improvement. The organization has performed those duties well.
And now, as Lake Havasu City continues to emerge from the shutdowns and restrictive government orders of the last year, it’s time to celebrate. Today’s annual awards banquet and business meeting is intended to be a celebration of the Chamber’s 50th birthday, but it’s also an acknowledgment that the worst of the pandemic is behind us. Thanks to the Chamber’s strong leadership over the last five decades, it’s clear there will be many good years ahead as well.
Hopefully a lot more than 50.
— Today's News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.