There were questions almost a year ago about how best to plan and commemorate the 50th anniversary of the London Bridge’s dedication in Lake Havasu City.
The answer, it turns out, is to make the celebration more or less continuous. The last couple of weeks have been flooded with events and activities. More is to come. Even those that aren’t officially part of the Golden Anniversary celebration, such as tonight’s Relics and Rods Main Street cruise, fit nicely into the theme. The car club’s Run to the Sun event Friday and Saturday will as well.
Too bad the cars couldn’t have been around for last weekend’s Classic Outboard Championships. Coupled with a Mind of McCulloch exhibit and a Campbell Boats shwocase, the classic racers turned London Bridge Beach into a throwback scene.
Brilliant sun and the first cooler temperatures of the fall helped last weekend’s numerous events. The weather trend should continue. That’s a reason why October, even without a 50th anniversary celebration is usually crowded with events. UTV championships south of town, for example, were a major event in their own right. Besides the car parade on Upper McCulloch Boulevard this evening, there’s a pumpkin festival planned for downtown on Friday. Saturday sees a golf tournament, beard and mustache contest and concludes with a pub crawl. Sunday features a Steve March-Torme concert and a Relics and Rods Main Street parade.
In short, there’s a lot. It will continue next week. The abundance of events seems to brighten the mood around town. Downtown, for example, was jumping on the weekend even though it wasn’t the site of particular events. The Golden Anniversary offers a lot of events that are enjoyable on their own. They also do a pretty good job of reminding people why they choose to live here.
— Today’s News-Herald
