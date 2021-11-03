The month-long 50th anniversary celebration of the London Bridge’s dedication paid great homage to the city’s early days and to the present as well. It also offered a great example of individuals and groups working together to offer a tremendous lineup of events that reflected the spirit of the city’s founding.
After a full calendar in October, won’t November and December seem something like a letdown? The answer is hardly. The bridge anniversary added a lot to October’s events calendar but the month historically brims with top events anyway. Run to the Sun and the personal watercraft world championships are perennial fixtures.
There are plenty of events in November, ranging from car shows to the arts to pre-holiday bazaars and the like. A Veterans Day and a Thanksgiving holiday fill the month, a reminder that Christmas shopping and parties – they’re coming back – also make the month a busy one.
Meanwhile, some of the events just this weekend include a kayak fishing tournament, a quilt show, a show-and-shine event, a Masonic rummage sale, First Friday downtown, a play and a concert association show, side-by-side poker run, a triathlon and a few dozen other events. Some letdown.
The people and groups who came together for the bridge anniversary are owed a debt of gratitude for combining to produce a worthy tribute to this community. That bit of celebration is over, but events are fully back after long time on coronavirus hold.
November and December are typically lighter months on the community calendar because of the impending holidays. This year, light is likely a relative term compared both to October and to the busier winter months after the first of the year.
— Today’s News-Herald
