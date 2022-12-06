Today marks the 81st anniversary of a pivotal day in America’s history. Much time has passed since the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor, and many of the people who remember that fateful day have passed on, but the memory hasn’t faded. It’s important, even as we get further from the past, to not let the events of Pearl Harbor become an abstraction of history.
Because of the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, the United States entered World War II and settled into its role as leader of the free world. It’s a role we still cling to today — we built the best military in the world knowing that the best defense is a good offense. Thanks to our resolve, the world is a safer place today, even though current events may make it seem otherwise. Indeed, there have been several other ‘days of infamy” since that infamous attack.
Many have drawn parallels between Pearl Harbor and the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. Both events left an indelible mark on history and served to change the course of a nation for generations to come. In more recent years, there have been smaller, yet no less fearsome, attacks on our homeland.
It’s important that we take a page from the generations who came before us — most notably the people who lived through Pearl Harbor and World War II — and not resign ourselves to accepting mass murder and mayhem as the new normal.
Once again we need to set aside differences and commit to deterring our attackers wherever they may emerge. Domestically, that means all of us working together, being vigilant and speaking up when something doesn’t look right. Outside our country’s borders, it means working with other nations in an unflinching fight against terrorist groups as well as national actors who threaten our safety.
Meanwhile, it’s important to learn from history so we don’t repeat the mistakes of the past. The lessons from Pearl Harbor and more recent events is clear: This nation can be attacked in many ways and, if we aren’t prepared for all of them, the consequences can be disastrous. With that said, here’s to those who served and those who lost their lives in Pearl Harbor 81 years ago today.
