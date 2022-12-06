Today marks the 81st anniversary of a pivotal day in America’s history. Much time has passed since the Japanese bombed Pearl Harbor, and many of the people who remember that fateful day have passed on, but the memory hasn’t faded. It’s important, even as we get further from the past, to not let the events of Pearl Harbor become an abstraction of history.

Because of the attack on Pearl Harbor on Dec. 7, 1941, the United States entered World War II and settled into its role as leader of the free world. It’s a role we still cling to today — we built the best military in the world knowing that the best defense is a good offense. Thanks to our resolve, the world is a safer place today, even though current events may make it seem otherwise. Indeed, there have been several other ‘days of infamy” since that infamous attack.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.