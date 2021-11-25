Christmas shopping has changed a lot over the past decade and it intensified during the pandemic. This year, with supply chain kinks and product shortages, the picture’s even different.
Black Friday start in some stores early. Way early. A shift to online buying continued.
Those are the obvious changes, apparent all around the country.
Here’s what else is different, certainly in Lake Havasu City: A growth in small brick and mortar stores, with offerings from fresh baked cookies to boutique fashions.
Downtown is a good example. It wasn’t so long ago the area’s retail was seemingly limited to gun shops and tattoo shops. That’s no longer true.
Why does that matter? First, it means more selections for gift giving. A local store, big or small, guarantees that the item is real and in stock versus the supply questions online.
Second, and more important for the long term: New stores not only offer local jobs but they inspire others to do the same, boosting the economy and keeping it going. Changes provide the foundation for more growth.
Some reasons for shopping locally remain constant. Local stores provide jobs and support local organizations. They provide a lot of tax dollars to fund civic needs, though in theory online sales are usually taxed as well.
This year’s particular incentive to shop locally may rest largely on the promise of finding items in stock, but there are many more good reasons to do so.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.