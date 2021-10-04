A sweeping, years-long forest restoration project in Arizona is dead, killed by its overreaching ambitions. Its demise leaves huge questions about wildfire vulnerability in eastern and northern Arizona.
U.S. Forest Service officials abruptly pulled the plug on future contracted work last week, citing concerns about costs, road maintenance and the fate of large amounts of biomass.
Thus the Four Forests Restoration Initiative moves back into limbo taking with it hopes of significant wildfire protection on 300,000 square miles of the Coconino, Kaibab, Tonto and Apache-Sitgreaves national forests.
The initiative has been a long time in development and sought nothing less than a healthy makeover for the largest ponderosa pine forests in the nation. It was supposed to solve a lot of problems, from wildlife habitat to biodiversity. Foremost was thinning an overgrown landscape.
The overreach was too great. When the needs of each grasshopper must be weighed equally against the needs of a human population, it’s an equation for bureaucratic paralysis.
Some of the needs – namely the thinning of the forests – should come first.
Consider an example: The supposedly problematic biomass in question is largely timbered trees, the things sawmills use to produce lumber for a thriving building industry.
Arizona doesn’t have a lot of sawmill capacity, but at least one new one recently opened in Holbrook. Staying open may be tough with the work on hold and that’s a shame given lumber supply issues over the past couple of years.
So now what? Does the Forest Service need to plan some more? A couple years of that hasn’t produced the desired result.
In our view, it needs to revive the action, not the planning. This fall and winter are all that stand between massive forests and a devastating wildfire season. Thinning takes some time but the practices for doing it correctly in a manner that protects healthy forests are based on well-established standards. The state needs the protection.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.