Oh, sure, the heckling and bickering continues on the television and in other daily media, but for the most part, the election is over.
No longer will negative campaign ads consume most programming breaks on television. Soon we will begin to see signs disappear from intersection rights-of-way and other public spaces. We can attend public events without concern that a wanna-be candidate will seek us out and shake our hand.
Today is Thursday, Nov. 10, two days after the election, and we’re now many hours past the closing of polling places. The toil of tabulating ballots continues, and it’s clear there will be some debate about how the races shape up in the days to come.
Collectively, let’s take a deep breath and enjoy this moment after months of chaos, annoying campaign ads and divisive politics.
Let’s enjoy at least until next week, when former President Donald Trump has hinted, he will kick off his campaign to get back in the White House.
