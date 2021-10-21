Things are looking better for the humpback chub, a fish found in the Colorado River from roughly the Grand Canyon northward. It was officially downlisted from endangered to merely threatened this week.
That’s about the extent of the good news for chubs around here. Another one, the bonytail chub, is still teetering perilously near extinction in the Lake Havasu area.
All of this may cause most people to shrug, as might any mention of another local native fish that is endangered, the razorback sucker.
They shouldn’t as their history is very much linked to the rebirth of Lake Havasu as a top game fishery.
All three species, which thrived from Arizona to Wyoming a century ago, lost out on their habitat when Hoover Dam and other dams changed the flow and temperature of the Colorado River. The effect on native species may have been anticipated had anyone cared to think about it at the time.
Instead, dam development came with promises of gamefish such as trout and bass.
The humpback chub and the other fish have been classified as endangered for about 40 years. With the listings came the initiatives to grow the species.
The Lake Havasu Fishery Improvement Project began in the early 1990s with the aim of reviving the reservoir by recreating lost habitat for gamefish. There was another goal that brought more federal involvement and more money to the project: Create habitat for the endangered suck and bonytail chub.
The project did the bulk of its work over the first decade but the placement of artificial habitats continues today.
For the endangered species, the habitat work focused on shallow backwaters and newer impoundments near the lake and river.
Lake Havasu is now regarded as top bass lake, with several species thriving. Record redear sunfish and huge catfish also abound.
The endangered fish in Lake Havasu are far from flourishing but the comeback by the humpback chub offers some hope.
If it hadn’t been for those endangered fish, the lake’s game fishery would not be nearly as good as it’s been for the past decade. For that alone, the bonytail chub and razorback sucker deserve some good wishes and support.
— Today’s News-Herald
