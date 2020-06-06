There’s a lot of talk among Lake Havasu City leaders about the need to “find new revenue streams,” which is a very clinical way of saying they want to add new taxes. The city’s irrigation and drainage district will expire in 2022, and when it goes away, so will roughly $5 million in annual revenue for the city. The city is about to begin some serious discussions about how to replace that income. And then there’s the proposed commercial lease tax, an added fee targeted at the region’s burgeoning storage rental industry. Havasu is one of three Arizona cities that doesn’t have a commercial lease tax. The city deserves some credit here. Replacing the IDD and establishing a commercial lease tax are the least worst option if we’re serious about adding new financial burdens in our community. But there’s an option that isn’t getting much discussion at all, and that’s the idea that the city should live within its means.
Most Havasu businesses and households are in belt-tightening mode, a reflection of the economic realities of the coronavirus pandemic. The city itself should also be identifying how it would cut certain services to reflect a lower income, not scrambling to find new ways of taxing residents and businesses.
Lake Havasu City’s leaders have generally run a tight ship since the last economic crisis, so it’s possible that even after some soul searching and prioritization of services, certain cuts could be too painful to bear. If that’s the case, the city would certainly have a stronger argument toward raising taxes or finding new ones. We’re just not sold on it quite yet.
—Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.