Today the Mohave County Supervisors will take up the issue about whether to declare the county as a “Constitutional Sanctuary.” It’s a strategic move intended to voice support for Constitutional rights as they are tested under sweeping coronavirus restrictions imposed by state and federal governments.
A constitutional sanctuary is an idea that must have been floated by the department of redundancy department, since all elected officials have already sworn an oath to uphold the Constitution. It’s sad that we have to have this conversation at all. But here we are.
There’s no denying that personal freedoms are being infringed during this crisis. During times of emergency, the need to govern quickly and efficiently, with thorough results, sometimes requires the suspensions of personal freedoms simply to keep people healthy and alive. That shouldn’t be up for debate.
However, supporters of the constitutional sanctuary have a point when it comes to the coronavirus. Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey showed early on during the pandemic that he was very agreeable to ruling by fiat, with little to no pushback from the state legislature. Whether schools opened, whether restaurants and bars could operate, whether churches could gather, whether hotels could stay open, whether cities could require mask mandates — these were decisions Ducey’s office decided unilaterally. And we should point out that Arizona has had a relatively light hand when it comes to virus mitigation. Other states, like our large neighbor to the west, have been far more restrictive.
Yes, across the nation the freedoms to assemble, to worship, to petition government, and the due process of law are some of the constitutional guarantees getting put to the test by executive orders and bureaucratic overreach. And once that toothpaste is out of the tube, it’s difficult to squeeze it back in.
It’s hard to know what supporters of the constitutional sanctuary proposals hope to achieve other than show of solidarity -- if they intend for the sanctuary designation to be interpreted as a commitment to fight the state and the feds in court, the financial well is running a little dry these days. Lawyers cost big bucks, and local municipalities are stretched a little thin, relying on state and federal funding that comes with attached strings.
A sanctuary designation won’t accomplish much, and it certainly won’t help halt the coronavirus’ ravenous spread, but at least the resulting fight might cause future governors to think twice about making broad rules that take away the ability of local governments to govern.
— Today’s News-Herald
