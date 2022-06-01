Tragedies like the boating accident that killed a little girl on Saturday are sadly common during holiday weekends in Lake Havasu and the Lower Colorado River, but they aren’t inevitable. The number of visitors on the lake is as high as it’s ever been.
Those visitor numbers, many of them unskilled boaters fueled by carelessness and alcohol, are a recipe for disaster. Thankfully, a heavy police presence on the lake helps control the crowds and keep some measure of sanity, but police can’t be the entire solution.
With so many people on the water, it requires a lot of eyeballs to keep an eye on everything. We’ve called previously for paid certified lifeguards to patrol the lake but the reality is there are probably too many miles of shoreline to patrol. (Still, it’s worth considering lifeguards for popular swimming areas like Rotary Park, London Bridge Beach and our state parks.)
However, a force of trained volunteers could help make a difference. Additional eyes on the water, especially on holidays and high-visitation periods, could help increase response times and perhaps save lives during accidents when precious moments matter.
Some might argue that there are already plenty of law enforcement officers on the lake, and that’s true — but we suspect they’d welcome the help.
A volunteer group, something akin to Guardian Angels on the water, could offer a proactive approach to water safety, looking for unsafe behavior and intervening before it has a chance to turn deadly. The volunteers are here. They just need to be organized.
It’s important to note that we don’t need to wait for someone to take the lead on this. Plenty of locals spend time a frequent amount of time out on the lake.
Commit yourself to watch out for potentially dangerous situations, and careless people, and speak up when you see something. The worst case? You’ll help offer a reminder that bad behavior isn’t tolerated. The best case? You might be helping to prevent another death or injury.
Bottom line, if you see something, say something. Let’s work together to avoid another deadly summer on Lake Havasu.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.