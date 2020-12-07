The normal winter visitor season may look a little different this year but it should still produce strong economic benefits for the Lake Havasu City area.
Tourism specialists from around Arizona are predicting a decline in winter visitors, with at least one report showing visitors have dropped by half so far this year. Canada continues to extend its ban on non-essential travel, effectively stopping those who drive across the border. Visitor traffic from more remote states is dampened by the coronavirus-induced uncertainties of travel.
And yet….
Sales tax revenues, a strong indicator of the local economy, went up and up and up over the past months, a time when many feared coronavirus would kill business. Locally, the higher sales were in part propelled by a high number of visitors, many from California, seeking escape from lockdowns and other restrictions.
The West Coast dynamic hasn’t changed much. California, as well as Washington and Oregon, are likely to continue to be great places to leave as virus restrictions continue. Expect to see fewer Wisconsin car tags this year but many more from Washington.
Discussions about winter visitors have to include different definitions. Many winter visitors are really residents who leave in the summer. Others live elsewhere but have second homes here. A lot of those groups simply stayed here at the end of last winter.
California figures highly in both these groups as well as short-term visitors. It’s quick and convenient to drive here from Los Angeles. Less so for Minneapolis.
In a year in which events are delayed or canceled, it’s good economic news for Lake Havasu City that the visitor base will likely expand with those that are in the category of visitor/refugee.
Of course, depending on vaccine distribution, there are still hopes that traditional visitors from Canada and the Midwest could still arrive for a shorter and later winter season.
The sales tax numbers from the summer are real. Surprisingly so, given that summer visitors are usually just the boat crowd.
If Lake Havasu City has economic juice due to tourism in the summer, how well can it do in the most appealing time of year?
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.