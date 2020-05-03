Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey likens reopening the economy to turning up a light dimmer slowly, not flipping a switch. Either way, someone better make sure the juice is still flowing.
The governor’s closure order extension riled many, understandably. One thing in the extension’s favor is that Arizona had fewer restrictions than many states and therefore has less to reopen.
Another is the need to settle some large issues that could disrupt the reopening.
First and foremost is showing the coronavirus is in retreat. This is the weak spot in the state’s reopening plan because Arizona is among the least-tested states for the virus. It is belatedly being addressed with a testing blitz that may or may not include most areas of the state in a three-week testing blitz.
More data is likely to provide some evidence the infection rate has declined and this will help justify a broader reopening.
But will it convince the public? This is a second large issue. Consumers need to get out and buy stuff if the economy is to revive. Workers need to show up for work. Ducey quoted one guesstimate that about a third of the public will be so fearful of the virus they will just continue to stay at home.
For some, it won’t be fear but rather the idea that they can claim safety as a reason to stay home and often earn more money under a temporarily generous unemployment program than they could by working.
A third major issue is business owners’ uncertainty over the best way to reopen that assures safety to the public and to employees.
A state pronouncement with guidelines certainly goes a long way. Distancing. Sanitizing. Those things. The guidelines don’t address particulars of individual businesses, though.
Reassuring the public and employees is a concern. So is liability. A state order offers cover but doesn’t fully protect a business from potential liability.
It’s very tough for a shopper or a worker to win a claim asserting infection came from a particular place, businesses don’t want the worry and anxiety.
Business groups are seeking temporary liability protection from Congress.
Arizona’s Legislature could offer help with this, too, but lawmakers closed their shop weeks ago.
There are more tough issues than these in reopening. At the least, these three – adequate infection data, consumer and worker safety confidence and liability protection – are necessary ingredients for a recovery that works like a dimmer switch and not a blown circuit breaker.
— Today’s News-Herald
