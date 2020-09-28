There’s still more than a month before Halloween, but even as mask rules are suspended and some sense of normalcy returns to our town, it’s probably too late at this point to save Fright Night. That annual McCulloch Boulevard event attracts thousands of children and their parents seeking a fun and safe destination for Halloween, but like many other events it was canceled by Lake Havasu City over coronavirus concerns.
Canceling Fright Night, however, doesn’t cancel Halloween, and many families are planning to hit Havasu streets for some old-school trick-or-treating. In some respects, it’s a refreshing return to tradition that many of us enjoyed as children in other communities. On the other hand, Havasu is not a walkable town. There are few sidewalks in this city, and the paved pathways we do have are along busy streets and cluttered with mailboxes and parked vehicles that can make them difficult to navigate. Meanwhile, streetlights are mostly discouraged by the city. The lack of lighting makes for beautiful night skies, but it can create dangerous conditions for pedestrians at night, and the thought of thousands of costumed children wandering around at dusk should give all of us pause.
Two takeaways: First, Lake Havasu City needs to become a walkable town. Sidewalks should become a priority for our city’s leadership. Yes, it’s an expensive undertaking, but keeping pedestrians separated from fast-moving traffic can help save lives. Consider chipping away at a long-term project, one neighborhood at a time. Also, the city should look into lighting solutions that preserve our dark skies while offering some measure of pedestrian and traffic safety.
Second, it’s actually not too late to bring back Fright Night. Sure, the event takes some organization and we’ve lost precious planning time, but it’s not rocket science. With a month to go, we’re sure organizers can at least plan for a bare-bones (get it?) Halloween event with accommodations for social distancing. Fright Night is a fun holiday event for the community, but more importantly, it keeps children safe by keeping them off our untamed streets.
If restrictions are being lifted, then Fright Night can be brought back too -- and that’s one night when nobody will argue about whether it’s appropriate to wear a mask.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.