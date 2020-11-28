So, just to confirm and validate, Thanksgiving was weird this year. So was Black Friday. Crowds, by design, were hard to find, but family and friends were missing, too. Adjustments were made. Presumably just about everyone in search of a traditional meal got one. Those who wanted to shop found a way to do so. Everyone got by.
The holiday oddness, though, validated the obvious: that holidays are really about the people to share them with. And it affirmed that missing something, say family and friends around a large holiday table, makes them more appreciated.
Fair to say the spirit of the holiday, gratitude, even grew a bit, though it was displaced largely to the past and future because of what was missing this year. That was predictable, and the reality was as expected.
As with most of 2020, Thanksgiving brought some misery but also some valuable education, should we care to heed it.
Mostly, people have learned to thrive outside of their comfort zones. That bodes well for the coming months as the coronavirus seems to offer new threats even when it’s thought to be controlled.
This adaptability bodes well for the long term as well. Societies thrive when they can adapt to change. Whether it’s the coronavirus or political changes or economic shifts or new technology, resourcefully making the most of changes is a hallmark of an advancing society.
Drilled down, examples abound of success coming on the heels of something as devastating as the pandemic. In Lake Havasu City, for example, the economy is churning along at a fast pace, at least as measured by taxable activity.
Sales tax receipts are up, now down. At the state level, revenues are still down but are climbing back rapidly. Those are signs of a good economy and, more importantly, a resourceful citizenry. Education is being delivered and schools will be better in the long run due to the forced embrace of education technology.
Importantly, businesses are open and trying to mesh public demand for goods and service with their offerings.
Black Friday was still strange, since it started sometime weeks ago and may not end, all part of the design by big retailers to disperse the traditional Black Friday crowds.
Thanksgiving was strange too, though it left us grateful in advance that next year will bring filled seats at the holiday feast and housefuls of family and friends.
— Today’s News-Herald
