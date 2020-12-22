There’s little coincidence that just about time the Electoral College validated Joe Biden’s election as president, financial pundits began to beat the drum for the addition of green technology stocks to portfolios and retirement accounts.
If President Trump won the title of science denier, Biden is the science embracer.
This might be viewed as a big difference but it’s really the same thing: Using science as a means to a political end.
Trump, of course, famously cast shade on climate change and, later, many parts of the coronavirus battle. Oil, gas, coal and other extractive industries did well.
Biden and his Democratic associates intend to go the other way, de-carbonizing America and, along with it, the economy.
Expect to see a lot of educational public relations along the way. Some are wary the efforts will extend unnecessarily into financial market regulations seeking an end result of disfavoring investments in heavy industry.
We disagree with this approach, mostly because it manipulates the free market and brings de-facto subsidies to industries that can’t really stand on their own financially. It’s a retread of previous Democratic greening efforts that subsidized all forms of alternate energies.
Oh, and by the way, did you know that Mohave County will be uninhabitable in 30 years due to climate change?
What??
That little factoid was included in a newly published report by ProPublica and Rhodium groups. Mohave was one of six counties in Arizona deemed to be unfit for human life in the next 20 to 40 years. The main reason? Heat, accompanied by humidity.
We’ll attribute the timing of the report to coincidence though it isn’t.
The main problem here, disingenuousness aside, is that blatant politicization of scientific research mocks the purpose of science and creates skepticism and ridicule instead of possible solutions.
In other words, the climate change science isn’t all wrong but a lot of people won’t believe it because they don’t want to be played. Who does?
Arizona does have a heat problem. It always has. It’s gotten more intense over the past couple of decades.
Are there solutions? Probably quite a few. They needn’t all involve the end of mining and manufacturing and fossil fuels, do they?
Unfortunately, in the coming months and even years, expect to hear why they do.
— Today’s News-Herald
