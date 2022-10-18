The 2022 General Election ballot contains a variety of initiatives – some referred by the Legislature, some by citizens.
Following are the Courier Editorial Board’s interpretations, based on ballot language, as to what a “yes” vote does as well as a “no” vote. We urge all registered voters to weigh them carefully.
They deserve our close attention.
PROP 128 – Proposing an amendment to the Arizona Constitution; relating to initiative and referendum.
A “yes” vote would amend the Constitution to allow the state Legislature to amend, divert funds from, or supersede an initiative or referendum measure enacted by the people of Arizona – if the measure is found to contain illegal or unconstitutional language by Arizona or United States supreme courts.
A “no” vote retains existing law.
PROP 129 – Proposing an amendment to the Arizona Constitution; relating to initiative measures.
A “yes” vote shall have the effect of amending the constitution to limit each initiative measure to a single subject and require that subject to be expressed in the title of the initiative measure.
A “no” vote retains existing law.
PROP 132 – Proposes an amendment to the Arizona Constitution; relating to initiative and referendum measures.
A “yes” vote shall have the effect of amending the Constitution to require at least 60% of votes cast to approve an initiative or referendum that enacts a tax.
A “no” vote retains existing law of a simple majority.
PROP 211 – A Citizen Initiative, amending Arizona Revised Statutes; relating to the disclosure of the original source of money used for campaign media spending.
A “yes” vote shall have the effect of requiring additional disclosures and reporting by entities and persons whose campaign media spending and/or in-kind contributions for campaign media spending exceeds $50,000 in statewide campaigns or $25,000 in other campaigns, including identifying original donors of contributions of more than $5,000 in aggregate; creating penalties for violations of the law; and allowing the Citizens Clean Elections Commission to adopt rules and enforce the provisions of the law.
A “no” vote retains existing law.
PROP 309 – A Legislative Referral, amending Arizona Revised Statutes; relating to voter identification.
A “yes” vote would require the affidavit accompanying an early ballot and return envelope to be capable of being concealed when returned; requiring a voter to write their birth date, a state-issued identification number or the last four digits of the voter’s Social Security number, and signature on an early ballot affidavit; requiring certain photo identification issued by the State of Arizona, or a tribal government or the United States government, to receive a ballot at an in-person voting location; removing the ability to receive a ballot at an in-person voting location without photo identification when showing two other identifying documents; and requiring the Arizona Department of Transportation to provide, without charge, a non-operating identification license to individuals who request one for the purpose of voting.
A “no” vote retains existing law.
— Today’s News-Herald
PROP 130 – Proposing an amendment to the Arizona Constitution; relating to property tax exemptions.
A “yes” vote would amend the Constitution to consolidate property tax exemptions into a single section; removing the constitutional determinations as to the amounts of certain property tax exemptions, leaving the legislature to prescribe by law the qualifications for and amounts of property tax exemptions it creates; allowing property tax exemptions for resident veterans with disabilities, widows, and widowers regardless of when they became Arizona residents; and establishing that a person is not eligible for property tax exemption under more than one category as a widow, widower, person with a disability, or veteran with a disability.
A “no” vote retains existing law.
PROP 310 – A Legislative Referral, amending Arizona Revised Statutes; relating to taxation that benefits fire districts.
A “yes” vote shall have the effect of establishing a Fire District Safety Fund; increasing the Transaction Privilege (Sales) and Use Tax by one-tenth of 1% from Jan. 1, 2023 through Dec. 31, 2042, to pay for the fund; and distributing monies from the fund to fire districts on a monthly basis.
A “no” vote retains existing law.
LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR
PROP 131 – Proposing an amendment to the Arizona Constitution; amending article v, section 1, as amended by Proposition 100, election of Nov. 3, 1992; relating to the executive department.
A “yes” vote would amend the Constitution to create the office of Lieutenant Governor beginning with the 2026 election; requiring that a nominee for Governor name a nominee for Lieutenant Governor to be jointly elected; replacing the Secretary of State with the Lieutenant Governor as first in the line of succession to the office of Governor; and provide that the Secretary of State, State Treasurer, Attorney General, and Superintendent of Public Instruction may succeed to the office of Governor regardless of whether they were elected.
A “no” vote shall have the effect of retaining the current executive branch and existing law on executive succession.
DEBT COLLECTION
PROP 209 – A Citizen Initiative, amending Arizona Revised Statutes; relating to predatory debt collection protection.
A “yes” vote would reduce maximum interest rates on medical debt from 10% to no more than 3% per year; increasing exemptions from all debt collection for certain personal assets, including a debtor’s home, household items, motor vehicle, and bank account from debt collection; adjusting exemptions from all debt collection for inflation beginning in 2024; decreasing the amount of disposable earnings subject to garnishment to no more than 10% of disposable earnings but allowing a court to decrease the disposable earnings subject to garnishment to 5% based on extreme economic hardship.
A “no” vote retains existing law.
IN-STATE TUITION
PROP 308 – A Legislative Referral, amending Arizona Revised Statutes; relating to the classification of students for tuition purposes.
A “yes” vote shall have the effect of allowing any Arizona student, regardless of immigration status, to be eligible for in-state tuition at state universities and community colleges if they graduated from, and spent at least two years attending, an Arizona public or private high school, or homeschool equivalent; allowing any Arizona student, regardless of immigration status, to be eligible for state financial aid at state universities and community colleges.
A “no” vote retains existing law.
