The new coronavirus is affecting life in ways that were unimaginable at the beginning of the year
One of the things you can count on is Today’s News-Herald’s commitment to bringing you accurate, timely information to help navigate life’s rapid twists and turns. Today’s News-Herald journalists seek out news that helps you better understand the events taking place around you.
Editors seek to blend local news with curated state, national and international news that relates to the Lake Havasu City community.
We remain committed to this news coverage.
Today’s News-Herald is dedicated to the community’s economic success as well, recognizing the vital role of local businesses in the financial well-being and long-term economic growth of the area.
The newspaper’s advertising information is an important link between businesses and thousands of customers who are now restless as buying decisions grow more complex.
We remain equally committed to bringing you the news regardless of circumstance. Though we have high confidence in continuing to print and deliver the physical newspaper, we recognize that public policies affecting business facilities and movement could potentially affect this delivery.
All subscribers currently have access to the full content of the newspaper in digital form at www.havasunews.com and this will continue regardless.
We continue to deeply appreciate your support and your feedback.
Mike Quinn, publisher
Brandon Bowers, editor
