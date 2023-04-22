National monuments are generally pretty popular with the public — they're an easy way to preserve a beautiful or historically significant area, and creating them takes much less red tape than it does to create a national park. National monuments pretty much just require the stroke of a president’s pen.
A national monument for the Grand Canyon region, as proposed by a handful of federal lawmakers and Arizona tribes, seems like an easy win for the Biden Administration. However, the proposal offers some real concerns for Mohave County. Like many recent national monument designations, the proposal for the Baaj Nwaavjo I'tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument is unnecessarily huge at 1.1 million acres. Presidents have used The Antiquities Act of 1906 as a blunt object, creating national monuments that seem to get bigger and bigger with each designation, but the law was really intended to be a precision instrument.
Smaller national monuments can preserve precious archaeological sites and natural wonders, and protect important sources of water, without taking away a region’s ability to extract its natural resources.
And that's really what this is about.
One of the real goals behind this latest push is to stop uranium mining in the region. Supporters of the national monument proposal are being disingenuous about that, warning that mining interests are salivating to start chipping away at the Grand Canyon, which, of course, sounds like a terrible idea to anyone who doesn't know any better. The reality is there's hardly any uranium mined in Arizona right now, and the exact deposits of uranium aren't well known. Additionally, the federal government already has an interest in assuring that mining in the region doesn't hard the environment. That's why we have such rigorous permitting processes.
Uranium mining is controversial, but it represents an important piece of the nation's energy puzzle. As clean fuels go, nuclear has a role. Having a stable supply of uranium is also strategically important for national defense needs.
There's still about a decade left of the 20-year ban on new mining of uranium in areas deemed to close to the Grand Canyon. Some of those areas are in Mohave County, many miles from the Grand Canyon.
It's clear that no uranium is going to be mined in this area anytime soon, but it would be foolish to shut off our ability to mine it, assuming it can be done in a safe and responsible way. Let's lock up the resources for now, but let's not throw away the key. Chances are we'll regret it.
