National monuments are generally pretty popular with the public — they're an easy way to preserve a beautiful or historically significant area, and creating them takes much less red tape than it does to create a national park. National monuments pretty much just require the stroke of a president’s pen.

A national monument for the Grand Canyon region, as proposed by a handful of federal lawmakers and Arizona tribes, seems like an easy win for the Biden Administration. However, the proposal offers some real concerns for Mohave County. Like many recent national monument designations, the proposal for the Baaj Nwaavjo I'tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument is unnecessarily huge at 1.1 million acres. Presidents have used The Antiquities Act of 1906 as a blunt object, creating national monuments that seem to get bigger and bigger with each designation, but the law was really intended to be a precision instrument.

