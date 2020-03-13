If the recipe for a viral outbreak is enclosed spaces and close proximity to other people, this weekend shows why Lake Havasu City offers the perfect antidote.
It’s spring break, first off. Local schools are off and colleges and universities are still rotating their spring breaks. The desert beckons. So does the lake.
The Havasu Triathlon and Mountain Collegiate Triathlon Championships were scheduled this weekend, but they’ve been postponed over coronavirus concerns. But there’s another big sporting event this weekend, and it’s very much unlike the empty stadiums and gyms popping up in reaction to the coronavirus.
On the Island, the World Off-Road Racing Championship Series lands in Lake Havasu City through Sunday. Both two and four wheelers will at time literally fly around the track. Spectators won’t be hemmed in.
This annual event, along with spring break, are good representations of the sporting life in the city. Forget filled or temporarily empty spectator seats at sporting events around the world. Locally, sporting events are for those who play them and who often outnumber those who are just watching.
That trend is well established as a central part of the Lake Havasu City lifestyle: It’s a place where the most fun goes to those who engage rather than watch from the sidelines.
When people have the elbow room to engage in a lot of activities — both as amateurs and pros —there’s every reason to be outside, away from indoors crowds and the threat of a sickly handshake.
Self-imposed quarantines in the great outdoors offer a great way to avoid the outbreak and instead join in a celebration of life’s fun, Havasu style.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.