A tragic milestone of 500,000 deaths from coronavirus in the United States came and went.
The toll keeps going up, though more slowly than any time since last summer. Infections are down, too.
People wonder if they really need to keep the mask on. As the weather warms, the question becomes more pressing. Then they hear Dr. Anthony Fauci, the federal Covid czar, suggest people wear masks through 2022 even if they are vaccinated.
Vaccinated? In Mohave County, people say, “What’s that?” So far, about 12% of the population has been vaccinated, according to the Arizona Health Department. By vaccinated, the state agency means someone has received a dose of vaccine. Problem is, the protocol is two doses.
In Mohave County, it’s fair to wonder whether one will die of old age before receiving a vaccine.
That shouldn’t be a fair question anywhere when dealing with a national health crisis that’s killed half a million people.
This week, Mohave County received another 3,000 doses. Last week’s 3,000 doses didn’t arrive, thanks to bad weather for shippers. Each week’s supply is enough to dose a little more than 1 percent of the county’s population. Except it won’t because the county hasn’t used about one in five of the doses it’s received thus far.
The public is exhibiting remarkable patience with a process and upbeat proclamations that should be going more quickly, more efficiently, one thinks, because it is the nation’s top priority right now.
Good thing it’s not number two or three.
— Today’s News-Herald
