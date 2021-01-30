Lake Havasu City residents have known for a long time that the Island needs a second bridge. For some reason, our leaders keep putting it off.
Let’s be clear: This should be a priority. The Island is Lake Havasu City’s showpiece, but the route to get there can get bottlenecked with tourists on big event days. The problem became so bad that last year the city had to stop allowing events on the historic landmark altogether.
Admittedly, not everyone is on the same page. Some say the Island is a special place that remains special because of the unique way access to it is controlled — the historic London Bridge is the only way on, and the only way off. Improving accessibility with a second bridge, they say, would encourage much more traffic and commercial and residential development.
It’s a nice thought, but we’ve moved past any such quaint notions.
Past city leadership long ago answered the question of whether we’ll need another bridge to the Island when they allowed so much commercial and residential development to move forward.
With dozens of homes on the Island, and room for dozens more, safety is an issue. Anyone who has attended a large event on the Island knows that it can take hours to get over the London Bridge when hundreds of people have the same destination in mind. (Anyone else remember the Balloon Festival when it was at the Nautical?) A calamity on the Island could quickly turn tragic if first responders can’t get there quickly enough.
We applaud Lake Havasu City’s legislative delegation for pushing bridge funding through the legislature. Leo Biassiucci introduced a bill this session that would provide $22 million over two years to pay for the bridge. We hope it gets the support it needs.
Of course, it also requires commitment from Lake Havasu City — local officials say the bridge could cost $3 million to 8 million more than the state funding would provide. That commitment has been a tough thing to nail down.
The City Council should immediately begin talks about how to pay for the city’s share of the project, assuming the state funding comes through. Part of that should come through developer fees applied to any new construction on the Island.
We’ve been talking about a second bridge for too long, and funding has always been the hurdle. Biassiucci’s legislative proposal is just what was needed to bridge that financial gap.
— Today’s News-Herald
