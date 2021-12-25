Mohave County Supervisors got a lot of attention again last week over their reluctance to declare a state of emergency over the coronavirus pandemic and a shortage of healthcare workers. Supervisors declined to make such a declaration because they said the issue was a political one and not necessarily a reality.
Well, that’s kind of right. We don’t disagree with supervisors that politics, not sound science, is the primary driving force behind coronavirus policy. The Biden administration is behind demands for vaccine mandates by private employers, and those mandates have forced some uncomfortable conversations in the healthcare industry. That’s a problem in rural communities like Lake Havasu City and Mohave County, where hospitals and doctors offices were suffering from a labor shortage long before anyone heard of coronavirus.
It’s unlikely that a declaration by the county supervisors would do anything to change that.
Frankly, they shouldn’t need to declare anything. Hospitals throughout Northern Arizona have obvious staffing constraints whether employee vaccines are mandated or not. In the face of a worsening pandemic, the state and federal government shouldn’t wait to send help.
— Today’s News-Herald
