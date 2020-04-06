In a bit more than a half century, Lake Havasu City has blossomed into a well-rounded city offering amenities and services worthy of a larger municipality.
A good amount of the credit goes to visitors, both winter and summer, who help businesses thrive and fill sales tax coffers for city services.
The best is ahead. The area has exciting projects — a new state park and large development at Riviera, for example — right over the horizon.
But it’s a dark period right now, a maddening crush of health and economic uncertainty. To emerge on the other side, a place where the virus has passed and the economy is strong, means getting through this test.
It also means, for the first time in a while, that Lake Havasu City can’t count on its many attractions to bring visitors as the summer boating season approaches. It means that a quick recovery will be up to residents.
Many households have taken a financial hit due to coronavirus. Many businesses laid off workers, reduced hours or shut their “nonessential” doors altogether for a while.
The good news is that stimulus checks and unemployment pay increases will soften those bumps for households.
Businesses will continue to have it tough, even as the infection risk recedes. Ideally, layoffs are temporary but it still takes time to recover from a couple of months of almost nonexistent business.
These businesses need and deserve support. Some will likely never reopen, reducing the selection of local products and services. Those that come back strong are those who’ve buffered the soft spring with the support of city residents.
Most open businesses that deal with the public have altered their methods and their messages in the past few weeks, putting an emphasis on public health. Some have been slower; small businesses often lack marketing savvy.
Residents, and residents alone, will make the difference in the coming weeks by how strongly they support local businesses, the economic lifeblood of the community. The great news there is that the city is large enough to make that difference.
It’s a time to pull together if only for the simple reason that there are no attractive alternatives.
— Today’s News-Herald
