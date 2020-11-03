Is it safe to talk about real issues again, particularly the local and state ones ignored because of the dearth of competitive re-election races?
Take water. Mohave County groundwater. It’s been a source of deep concern as agriculture and water wells proliferated, most dramatically in a broad area north of Kingman.
A two-year state study group, headed by area legislators, is still formulating recommendations. The actual study work, though, concluded that the Kingman area has only about sixty years of groundwater left.
This kind of study results lends weight to calls for restrictions on agricultural growth, typically through creation of a non-expansion area.
Not so fast with that conclusion, said the U.S. Geological Survey, which recently concluded its own study that found the area has at least a century’s worth of water left.
The differences? It doesn’t appear there are large differences in calculating the amount of available groundwater in the studies. It all lies on assumptions about growth, types of agricultural use and, naturally, the limit to well depth.
In essence, the USGS survey suggests: That wells of, say, 1,200 feet deep will allow the water to last longer than 850-foot-deep wells. Alfalfa uses more water than nuts, so nut crops will extend water supplies. And there’s no growth.
What the two studies share is acknowledgment that groundwater is a finite resource.
Can local and state leaders, along with residents and businesses, rest easy knowing there may be a 100 years before the wells are dry and sinkholes replace farmland? Probably not, though many will think so.
The breathing room may allow elected leaders to kick this can to another day, though, thereby avoiding the political fights that erupt when water is the topic. They can’t do that, because the actions taken now will determine the long-term future of Mohave County.
Whether 60 or 100 years, the end, as they say, is near. Unless state and county officials can come together on a management plan for groundwater.
— Today’s News-Herald
