It’s hard to believe, but nearly two and a half years after the coronavirus pandemic, this area is still considered to have high transmission. Community levels from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention have moved up and down in many Arizona counties over the past few weeks. The latest CDC update has 10 counties, including Mohave and La Paz, with high covid-19 community levels, according to the Arizona Department of Health Services.
According to the CDC, an area is considered to have a high community level if there are 200 or more news cases per 100,000 people in the past week. Mohave County, with a population of 210,998 as of 2020, reported 935 new cases in the three week period between June 22 and July 13. New cases and deaths are definitely on the rise.
The CDC says high transmission means masks are recommended for public indoor settings, residents should stay up to date with covid-19 vaccines and get tested if they experience any symptoms.
Of course, very few of those recommendations are actually being followed in this area. As far as many Lake Havasu City residents are concerned, coronavirus was over a long time ago. Obviously, it has never been over, and it seems it might not ever be. We have to keep learning to live with the virus, and adapt as the virus adapts.
Even though the numbers are rising again, shutdowns and heavy-handed mandates are going to be a non-starter with pretty much everybody, and that’s OK. We now have tools to help in the fight against covid, unlike during the early days of the virus. However, it’s important for the federal and state governments to ensure proper medical treatment, including vaccines and testing, remain readily available to all who need them. We’ve always advocated for elevating educated personal decisions over government mandates. People should absolutely decide for themselves whether they’ll wear a mask, or get the vaccine, or attend a large gathering. But it should be emphasized that all of those actions are likely helpful to keeping cases to a minimum and avoid getting sick. Keeping your immunizations up date, washing your hands and stay home if you feel sick. This stuff isn’t hard. We’re living with the virus, but it doesn’t have to upend our lives anymore.
— Today’s News-Herald
