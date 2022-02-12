The days of a single provider having a monopoly on high speed internet service in Lake Havasu City are numbered. Nebraska-based Allo is putting down roots in Havasu -- a welcomed development in a rural community that for too long has been at the mercy of a single company with a poor customer service record. However, as Allo seeks to use Havasu and Mohave County to establish a foothold in Arizona, it has revealed an antiquated bureaucracy standing in the way of progress. Because Allo hopes to offer phone service as part of its service packages, it is required to get approval from the Arizona Corporation Commission, and it’s slowing things down so much that the company has had to push back its intended launch dates, according to Lake Havasu City officials.
The Corporation Commission is charged with ensuring safe, reliable and affordable utility services, including by phone providers. However, while the ACC has oversight over phone service, it does not regulate internet service. In today’s world, those lines have blurred. Phone service and internet service are used to accomplish the same things, and often use similar technologies.
Arizona communities should be able to establish service with phone and internet companies without the initial involvement of the Arizona Corporation Commission. The ACC should have oversight authority once service is established to ensure reliability in the long-term.
The current system is a bottleneck for progress, and Arizona legislators ought to work to loosen the ACC’s grip.
Interestingly enough, the ACC backing off would help the agency accomplish two of its stated goals -- competition in the local internet space should help keep prices affordable and service reliable. And it can’t come soon enough.
— Today’s News-Herald
