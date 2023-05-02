Public records only are an effective means of accountability if there is enforcement. The same can be said for Arizona’s Open Meeting Law. Unless there is consequence for violating the law, public officials are emboldened to conduct the public’s business behind closed doors, through text messages and by other hidden means.
At the state level, we’re looking at a recent report that Arizona legislators routinely break the law on financial disclosures. Under previous administrations — notably when our current Gov. Katie Hobbs was serving as secretary of state — few candidates and officeholders were ever held accountable for their mistakes, omissions or late filings.
Now, with Adrian Fontes as the new secretary and Kris Mayes as the new AG, there is the chance that our politicians will be held accountable and subject to penalties, including hefty fines, if they choose to ignore these required financial disclosures.
When our elected officials and the candidates seeking office simply ignore laws, or perceive themselves above the law, then the foundations of our form of government are eroded. Public business can be conducted outside of the public purview by officials who believe they are empowered to act and decide for themselves what is in the best interests of the public or their own personal interests.
The same can be said for politicians who choose not to file campaign finance reports or disclose sources of income.
This information is vital to assure public confidence in our elected officials. Knowing how political candidates earn their living, who donates to their campaign and how they spend that contributed cash provides accountability to the public and ensures an absence of impropriety.
It is incumbent on our newly-elected secretary of state and attorney general to hold our public officials accountable for Arizona’s laws and filing requirements.
Failing to do so will erode public confidence and embolden public officials to the detriment of our form of government.
