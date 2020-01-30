The Arizona Department of Education has a lot to answer for after it released the personal information of nearly 7,000 parents and students to a lobbying group seeking to limit school choice legislation.
According to the department, it released personal information, including names and financial data, about empowerment scholarship account holders. The accounts are used as a taxpayer-funded school choice option for families of children who are special education students.
The ESA info was handed over to three people who requested it on behalf of Save our Schools, according to State Sen. Sonny Borrelli, who is hopping mad and seeking a federal investigation.
The department said it redacted the documents before sending them out, but “failed to secure the integrity of the redaction,” which was then “able to be manipulated.”
Borrelli, along with State Rep. Mark Finchem of Tucson, have their doubts. They are leading the call by Republicans for an investigation into the so-called data breach. They say the data release violates the Family Educational Rights and Privacy Act, and possibly several state privacy laws. Borrelli suspects a political motivation on the part of people within the department.
We understand why he’s suspicious. State Superintendent Kathy Hoffman has consistently sparred with Republicans over education policy in the last year, and she’s been very critical of Arizona’s voucher system in the past.
The breach is a serious mistake, and given Hoffman’s sympathies to the Save our Schools’ agenda, it is indeed an issue that needs further investigation. At best, it was a brain dead decision by a department that ought to have known better considering the delicate politics at play. However, it’s too early to chalk this up to anything more than that.
Borrelli and Finchem are right that an investigation is needed to get to the bottom of where things went awry.
Meanwhile, the Arizona Department of Education needs to do more than apologize to the people whose information was exposed. It needs to conduct its own investigation and be transparent about its findings, and it needs to demonstrate a new commitment to keeping our children’s information safe.
— Today’s News-Herald
