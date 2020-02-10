Among the cacophony in the legislative halls in Phoenix is a little proposal that has the potential to make big changes to the way cities respond to complaints about noise. A bill by State Rep. Kelly Townsend of Mesa would require police to measure sound with a calibrated meter, much the way speeding violations require the use of a calibrated radar gun. And police officers are the only people who could issue them.
It’s still pretty early to say how this bill shakes out, but it got key support last week from the House Committee on Regulatory Affairs.
The bill would require exact sound measurements by officers to prove that noise from a neighborhood party, or a loud restaurant or bar, exceeds acceptable decibel levels under local statues.
Fortunately, Townsend’s bill shouldn’t’ cause much of an issue in Lake Havasu City, where our history as a party town has required police to be proactive when dealing with nuisance complaints like noise. Officers here already employ calibrated sound-measuring devices when investigating noise complaints. At least in this matter, Havasu is on the cutting edge.
Other cities and towns, however, deal with noise complaints in different ways, and Townsend’s bill is a one-size fits-all approach.
Some cities, especially those with higher crime rates, don’t want to use an officer’s valuable time responding to neighborhood nuisance complaints. The bill doesn’t give those cities latitude to allow other city employees to respond. The bill also acts as another unfunded mandate for cities, though Townsend says she would be willing to consider additional language to help municipalities defray those costs.
Those are valid concerns, and the bill shouldn’t move forward without addressing them. Until then, the only noise we should be worried about is the volume of unnecessary legislation coming out of the state capitol.
— Today’s News-Herald
