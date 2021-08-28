When groups named the Great American Patriots and the Havasu Patriots host an event, there’s no mistaking who it would attract and who it would feature.
Patriots, of course, would be a good guess, but i only correct under the new construct of the word. An ordinary citizen – maybe one who’d been asleep for a while – might, based on the name, want to join in a celebration of loving one’s country.
That attendee would be greeted by a crowd that is overwhelming Republican and an agenda of anti-masking, election audits and general government overreach.
The term patriot, which used to have a simple but hazy definition, has been taken over by right-wing Republicans. The change is both informal and formal, the latter in the name of fledgling political parties that have organized more strongly in the wake of the 2020 presidential election.
That’s all well and good and part of the vibrant political back and forth that defines this country’s politics. And why not call oneself a patriot? The term suggests American beliefs and willingness to fight for them. The label is most-often associated with the American Revolution and in modern use more than hints at the need for revolutionary political thinking and actions.
Doesn’t this country need a lot more of that? Shouldn’t everyone feel patriotic, even if they don’t share the same ideologies as those currently labeling themselves as patriots?
We’re not talking about election politics which provide the cultural drumbeat to our nation these days.
We’re talking about the need for a lot more patriots in this country.
As the collapse of Afghanistan revives simmering threats of terrorism across the globe, as Islamic extremists take a long-awaited victory lap for 9/11, Americans need to find the same resolve to safeguard our country that it did in 2001.
A nation full of patriots, unified by a love of country above partisan politics, is paramount to the country’s security and well-being.
It’s unhealthy for those who fit the traditional definition to pause for fear of political pigeonholing.
— Today’s News-Herald
