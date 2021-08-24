The situation in Afghanistan is truly horrendous, a withdrawal that skipped on an evacuation plan and left Americans stranded and America embarrassed.
It’s labeled as a policy disaster for President Biden, rightly so. And yet it’s been successful on another front: It’s taken eyes away from another disaster, this one on the United States’ southern border. As the public weighs opening states and cities to Afghans who helped the U.S., hundreds of thousands of non-Afghan refugees are swarming the U.S. – Mexico border.
The numbers are staggering and unnerving: More than a million arrests of immigrants this fiscal year, more than 200,000 last month, of whom almost 20,000 were unaccompanied children.
The monsoon season brought its own metaphor for the debacle: Parts of the new border wall blew apart in storms.
It’s more than porous now. It’s wide open. And it will cost a lot to fix it.
The new surge of immigrants is largely due to the liberalization of immigration policies under Bide, policies that are more focused on rejecting President Trump’s policies than on addressing a major problem. Make no mistake, Trump’s policies didn’t halt the influx of illegal immigrants. His administration’s efforts, however, to keep immigrants in Mexico and build a “wall” that was a literal and figurative protector of the border were large disincentives to testing the openings.
With so many people now being stopped at the border, the American public is asking how many are getting through. It’s a question that, unsettled, stands in the way of any kind of meaningful immigration reform, which is actually a stated goal of Biden’s.
It’s impossible to secure the border while throwing out the welcome mat. It’s a costly (the Border Patrol’s budget alone is $5 billion), ill-fated effort to have it both ways.
Afghanistan deserves a lot of attention but it can’t be allowed to distract from the needs on the southern border.
The country requires real border security, not an ineffective pretense that resembles a child’s game of catch-me-if-you-can.
— Today’s News-Herald
