Half a century of the Endangered Species Act has brought us from the brink of witnessing the extinction of precious species to the resurgence of vibrant life. The triumphant return of the Apache trout in Arizona is a testament to the law’s potency. As we reflect on these successes, it’s clear that an update to the ESA is long overdue to ensure that it strikes a balance between conservation and development.

In an era where environmental concerns often clash with progress, the ESA has occasionally been weaponized to halt development projects. While the Act’s intention to protect native species is indispensable, it’s clear that the current framework often serves as a blanket roadblock rather than a targeted solution.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.