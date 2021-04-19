Desert Storm has always served as something of a harbinger of summer for Lake Havasu City. This year, however, it means something more.
Every April for more than two decades, the annual celebration of performance boating has helped us usher in the summer in style. Enthusiasts from all over the country descend on Lake Havasu each year to watch these high-performance, million-dollar machines on the water and on display. For locals, it’s a front-row seat to some of the best boating action in America. For business owners, the Desert Storm weekend is a big revenue-generator, compared to popular tourism holidays like Memorial Day or the Fourth of July. Indeed, it has become an important Havasu tradition, which is why it was such an eye-opening moment a year ago when it became one of the first big events to fall victim to the coronavirus pandemic’s shutdowns.
A year later, the event is again helping us make sense of the world around us. Mohave County had thousands of positive cases and hundreds of deaths, but the light at the end of the tunnel grows brighter with each day. The coronavirus seems to be diminished. The economy continues to open and thrive. Desert Storm offers our community a new milestone -- with thousands expected to attend this week’s festivities, it’s the first truly large event Lake Havasu City has had in over a year. That’s a big deal in a town that relies on event tourism to help drive its economy.
A quick look at the lake indicates it’s already getting busy out there. The peak of boating season is said to be Memorial Day, still more than a month away, but it’s clear that the boats are already here in big numbers. Fast power boats, family-friendly pontoons and personal watercrafts of all kinds are all over the lake, and it’ll get more crowded as the weeks go on.
The crowds can be frustrating for locals, but we can all have some measure of gratitude that we seem to be moving past pandemic-driven uncertainties and settling into old routines and expectations. And who in Havasu doesn’t expect a crowded lake on a big boating weekend? Yes, Desert Storm helps us ring in the new boating season each year, and this year, it’s an encouraging sign that things are getting back to normal.
—Today’s News-Herald
