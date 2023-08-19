As Arizona continues to experience remarkable growth, it is clear that the state’s housing availability is facing a serious challenge. Addressing housing affordability requires innovative solutions.

In Nevada, Washington bureaucrats recently announced a program that would allow local governments near Las Vegas to buy federal land at reduced prices for affordable housing. This program, while new, presents a model for Arizona to follow.

