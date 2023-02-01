There’s a drag show at London Bridge Resort this weekend. That shouldn’t be news to anyone — it has been the subject of local debate since last summer. We haven’t heard of any organized protests, but considering all of the back-and-forth debate over the issue over the last seven months, it’s reasonable to expect a spirited atmosphere outside the resort. It’ll be a spirited time inside, too. Thanks to all of the vocal opposition, the show sold out quickly and there are more than 330 people expected to show up to attend. Frankly, we’re surprised organizers didn’t add a second show to accommodate the demand protesters stirred up.
We certainly hope any protests this weekend don’t devolve into the kind of irresponsible behavior that led to council members getting death threats and requiring extra police protection. The fact that a Havasu resident whipped up a frenzy of negative attention by spreading falsehoods on a YouTube channel is a stain on this community’s reputation.
(1) comment
Your claim that, "even if a majority of citizens don’t approve of the content of the show" is biased. There is a vocal minority of people in the area that have opposed this event but most people in Lake Havasu City have a live and let live mentality.
Most of us don't care what's in your pants or what you do in your personal life as long as it doesn't impact us. Our sexuality isn't threatened by other's identities.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.