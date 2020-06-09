There’s not much good to be said for the coronavirus, but it does make some world-class attractions within Arizona more accessible to state residents this summer.
The state Tourism Office came up with its new “rediscover Arizona” campaign out of necessity. Fewer out-of-state visitors are expected in coming months and international visitors are absolutely scarce.
Tourism is vitally important to the state’s economy and in an effort to turn lemons into lemonade, the new campaign aims to excite Arizonans about staying put in Arizona.
This is hardly difficult. From the Grand Canyon to the sky islands of southern Arizona, from the White Mountains of eastern Arizona to the ever-popular Colorado River on the shores of Lake Havasu City, this state offers natural variety that is hard to imagine elsewhere.
These places are easy to get excited about any time. What makes it even easier is that there is less competitions from other visitors for prime locations. The deal-sealer is that travel to other states and countries is either difficult or uncertain, so Arizonans may not have real choices in going elsewhere.
From reports and observations, the first weekends of summer have been quite busy in the state’s high country. Campgrounds are reopening along with national parks and monuments. Especially for the millions of people in Arizona’s hot urban center, northern Arizona is an undeniable attraction.
Arizona continues to be an easy getaway for Californians and Nevadans weary of restrictions of perhaps enjoying work layoffs supported by handsome unemployment paychecks.
The state program pushes staycations, a word that doesn’t really sound as much fun as vacation.
Thanks to the state’s range of amazing places, it’s quite a vacation to have a staycation in Arizona.
— Today’s News-Herald
