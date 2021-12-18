The Shops at Lake Havasu never had much of a chance to play out the grand vision of its original owners. In the salad days of the mid-aughts, they envisioned a shopping center with 80 to 90 businesses, attracting customers from Lake Havasu City as well as from nearby communities such as Bullhead City and Kingman. It wasn’t long after the ribbon was cut that the 2008 recession swept through the economy, interrupting business plans large and small throughout the country. The economic downtown ushered in a long period of stagnation for places like The Shops, which soldiered on for the next decade or so with the bulk of its buildings remaining unused.
Fortunately, things finally appear to be turning around for Lake Havasu City’s largest shopping center. Local businessman Jarret Portz bought up about a third of the center about three years ago. Bolstered by the improved economy, The Shops are starting to fill up again. Portz says there’s about 60,000 square feet of vacant space left to fill of the 216,000 he originally purchased.
In the last year, the shopping center has become home to new businesses such as The Wet Clam, Win-Win Bingo and Aspen Dental, while existing companies like Sunset RV and Milemarkers opened up additional locations.
There’s still a lot of room to grow before The Shops at Lake Havasu comes close to its original vision, but it’s heartening to finally see tangible results from the hard work and high hopes that have been poured into that shopping center. Its success can mean good things for Lake Havasu City for years to come.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.