Public health experts are talking more frequently about the coronavirus becoming endemic, which means treating it like any disease that can’t be eradicated.
Like measles. Or the flu. Or even polio, which still pops up despite a worldwide eradication effort.
Endemic coronavirus is a term suggesting that it can’t be wiped out. If further suggests that it’s spread is manageable.
So far, there’s no evidence either is true. The key to eradication of a disease is assuring that there are no available hosts. It doesn’t often work. It can, though, if enough people develop immunities, either through vaccination or having the disease.
Political acceptance of vaccinations is the difference between smallpox, which is gone, and coronavirus, which appears ready to settle in for a while.
Nor is it being particularly well managed. Issues of masks and vaccination mandates and proof of vaccinations are still being fought. Los Angeles just imposed a vaccination verification requirement for most businesses. By comparison, Lake Havasu City ended its state of emergency. In Mohave County, fewer than 40 percent of the population has received even one vaccination.
The term endemic suggests that a pandemic isn’t in the picture. It doesn’t rule out epidemics, usually in localized areas.
Right now, the epidemic is in both densely populated cities and more dispersed rural areas. In other words, everywhere.
If coronavirus and its mutations are to be endemic, that’s worrisome on its own and for its consequences. Does that mean travel restrictions, supply chain disruptions, vaccination IDs and shortages will also become endemic? Does it mean throwing in the towel on all that as well as the virus?
It shouldn’t, though the Federal Reserve’s latest outlook said that public health problems are the largest challenge to the economy now and in at least the short term.
Vaccinations have unsettled issues, particularly on the length of immunity.
They are still the best weapon available to fight now only the virus but also barren store shelves and wild inflation.
— Today’s News-Herald
Everyone has freedom of choice in this issue, but none of us are free from the consequences of those actions.
CDC admitted that they have ZERO evidence of any person that has natural immunity from Covid contracting it again , and/or passing it on to anyone else. Yet here we are today.
IMPORTANT: This is an 86% increase in the all-cause mortality rate so it includes all the kids that we are supposedly saving from COVID.
If it wasn’t the vaccine that caused the 86% increase in all-cause mortality, then what did? This is a shocking increase.
Why aren’t any public officials explaining the increase? They are all silent on this (and the mainstream media won’t ask the question).
Close to 800 kids have been killed by the vaccines so far
There are now 21 deaths in VAERS in the 12-17 age range. (21-1.6)*41 gives an estimate of 795 excess deaths.
Tragically, this will be ignored and there will be some excuse given for the all-cause mortality. Most people will never investigate and believe whatever the government says. They’ll make something up about all the cardiac arrests, pulmonary embolisms, and intracranial hemorrhage. Either a fact check will say this article is bunk because “everyone knows you can’t use VAERS to determine causality” (which is untrue), or the fact checker will simply cite the CDC as saying there “no causality” (without explaining reasons for the deaths) and close the case.
The all-cause mortality (ACM) from the vaccine is ignored by nearly everyone. We have a single-minded focus on how many kids we might save from COVID as the only thing that is worthy of discussion. The ACM is never discussed in any of the FDA or CDC meetings because it is zero since the CDC has said nobody has died from the vaccines. They don’t have to explain ANY of the excess deaths. They wave their hands and say, “all those excess deaths” were just background deaths from normal causes even though they know that isn’t true. Those were true excess deaths; we subtracted the background.
Killing 117 kids for every kid we save from COVID is a bad tradeoff. But that’s what the best risk-benefit analysis I’ve seen shows. Is it wrong?
There are 28M kids between 5 and 11. Nearly half of them are already recovered. About 1 in million of the rest might die due to COVID. So by vaccinating 28M kids, we might save 14 lives.
Here’s another, more conservative, perspective.
Dr. Toby Rogers, who is an expert on cost-benefit analyses, did an independent risk benefit analysis.
He computed a number needed to vaccinate (NNTV) of 630,775 kids to save a COVID life. So if we vaccinate them all, we might save 44 kids.
Dr. Rogers determined we will kill 117 kids from the vaccine in order to save one life, so that would result in the untimely death of 5,148 kids. Even if he got it wrong by two orders of magnitude, vaccinating kids is still nonsensical because we kill more kids than we save.
As far as I know, nobody who thinks Dr. Rogers got it wrong has presented the “correct” risk-benefit analysis.
If there is a more correct analysis, please let me know in the comments.
For example, what is the risk-benefit analysis the school boards are relying on?
Even the FDA admits the case for vaccinating kids is sketchy!
The FDA did 6 scenarios of benefit risk and to their credit admitted if cases were at their lowest it would tip against vaccination.
The problem with their analysis is that they assume that VAERS is fully reported and that there are no deaths caused by the vaccine. Once you fix these rookie mistakes, you get a completely different result.
Why aren’t we hearing more about vaccine deaths?
There was a memo sent out to doctors from the CDC. It was a short memo:
Death after vaccination is never a vaccine death. Death within 28 days of a postive COVID test is always a Covid death.
Get it?
Once again it appears that short term memories are also a pandemic. The unconstitutional "forced mandate" policies the Liberal Democrats put in place are the reason for the labor force issues. People were told that the Vax had a 90% effective rate, which it in fact is SUBSTANTIALLY LESS. Then they told people that the reaction to Covid won't be as bad and you will not be able to pass it on which is another false hood. Then they told the people the Delta variant, which mind you is something NOBODY tests for, is caused by the un-vaxed, AGAIN another lie. Then it was longer 1 dose but 2 dose, soon to be 3. Then it was NO LONGER do they care about adverse reactions and will no longer require reporting. Then it was jab the kids, which mind you officially more kids have either died or had serious reactions to the shot then have from Covid. YET there are still plenty of "useful idiots" playing right into the obvious power grab either because they are too ignorant, too lazy, or simply sheep.
