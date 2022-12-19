We have an idea of what can be done with all those shipping containers brought to Cochise County by an order issued by outgoing Gov. Doug Ducey. Homeless shelters.
At least, that’s the idea being proposed by the Phoenix City Council. Wednesday, Phoenix council members approved a plan to install shelter units from shipping containers on city-owned land. The plan is an effort by the city to find creative ways to rapidly address homelessness and increase its supply of non-congregate shelter space. The shelter spots will prioritize people living near the new shelter site and in a large homeless encampment located near 12th Avenue and Madison Street commonly referred to as the Zone, according to the city. It is scheduled to open in the summer.
