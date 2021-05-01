The problem: Suicides are increasing.
The solution: Make the national suicide hotline a 3 digit number, because 10 digits are too many. To accomplish this, require millions of people to themselves change from 7 digit to 10 digit dialing for everyday local calls to avoid interfering with the new 988 emergency suicide and mental health hotline.
So that’s what the Federal Communications Commission approved. It means someone making a local call in Lake Havasu City will need to dial the area code – 928 – before the usual seven digits.
The problems of suicide and mental health are real. Life is increasingly complicated. A solution that adds complication to millions of people is not a solution.
It’s stupidity.
The extra digits won’t be mandatory until October, though providers encourage everyone to practice up right away. Millions of people in affected area codes will not need practice but they will likely need to spend some time updating their contacts and phone numbers stored in phones, along with medical and alarm notifications and maybe even fax machines.
As far as life’s catastrophes go, the extra dialing doesn’t even move the needle. It’s just an unnecessary inconvenience that likely will serve little useful purpose.
When unnecessary inconvenience is the solution to anything, it’s a sign something’s wrong.
No doubt many people will be using the new suicide mental health hotline. We suspect most will just be dialing a wrong number because they’ve forgotten to add extra digits to their local calls.
We say it’s a stupid idea that will do little to address suicides or mental health beyond causing little mini-moments of anxiety over the extra dialing.
We also hope we’re wrong. If suicides drop and mental health improves due to the new easy-peasy hotline, we’ll gladly punch a few more digits.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.