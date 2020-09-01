Arizona is on the verge of losing federal dollars and perhaps representation thanks to a probable undercount in the 2020 U.S. census.
We hope those who’ve not been counted understand that every dollar of federal revenue the state loses will be sought from Arizona taxpayers.
An official count, even if it doesn’t include hundreds of thousands or even millions of Arizonans, determines money for highways and other improvements along with the number of seats in the House of Representatives.
As of now, the Census Bureau says it’s counted the population of almost 70 percent of households, based on house count. That’s less than only four other states. In essence, it means Arizonans’ federal tax payments will help those in other states more than they will Arizona.
There’s a month left in the count, a deadline that was first extended due to the coronavirus then pulled back to Sept. 30.
We speculate that three major factors affect Arizona’s count: First is the lack of self-reporting on mailed census forms. Second is difficulties in counting isolated populations, compounded by a lack of census workers. Third is the seasonal nature of the state’s population.
The third one is tough. In past censuses, local and state governments made a big push early in the year asking part-year visitors to claim Arizona as their home on census forms. There wasn’t much of that this year and it may not have mattered, given the coronavirus disruption.
It may be too late to pitch part-year residents. Obviously, any undercount due to vacant houses will cost Lake Havasu City a lot.
At this point, the best that can happen is for people to dig out that census form or go online to respond. It will help the state. It will help the city. It will help them because it will likely save them some tax money.
— Today’s News-Herald
