Arizona, with its love for the Second Amendments, personal freedom and small government, should be a libertarian’s paradise. And yet, the Libertarian Party has had a difficult time getting its candidates on the ballot thanks to creative electioneering by state Republicans. The U.S. Supreme Court appears to think that’s perfectly fine, after justices declined to hear an appeal by the party. Except it’s not fine. It’s unfair, and it’s disenfranchising for voters who don’t identify with the two major parties.
In 2015, a state law was passed that changed the number of signatures required for candidates to qualify for the ballot. Before the law was passed, a Libertarian candidate for statewide office could qualify for the ballot with as few as 133 signatures on nomination papers, according to Capitol Media Services. Under the new rules, candidates must get signatures of one half of one percent of all party members as well as independents in the district in which they are running.
For Libertarian candidates hoping to hold a statewide office, that’s more than 3,000 supporters, which doesn’t sound like a lot until you consider that it’s roughly 10 percent of the party’s total number of voters in the entire state.
Might as well ask these folks to solve the Gordian Knot while you’re at it. Interestingly, the party is being thwarted by bureaucratic red tape — something its candidates tend to rail against.
The whole formula change was masterminded by J.D. Mesnard, a state senator from Chandler who has been quoted blaming Libertarians for siphoning off votes from the GOP.
Attorney Oliver Hall, representing the Libertarian Party in its bid to overturn the law, said Arizona had “relegated the Arizona Libertarian party to a state of electoral purgatory.” He’s right. Absent a judge’s ruling, which is now out of reach, the only real way for Libertarians to get on the ballot is to compromise their ideals by seeking candidates that will appeal to those political independents without a stake in the party. Or, the state legislature could do the right thing and reverse the rules it created five years ago.
— Today’s News-Herald
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.